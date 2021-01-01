Campus Smart Ring Binder, Pre-Dotted Loose Leaf Papers, B5 Size & 26 Rings, Slim, Non-Bulky & Portable, Set of 5 Binder Along with Original Sticky.

Best Quality Guranteed. PACKAGE INCLUDES: This set includes 5 Campus Smart Ring Binder of B5 size accompanied by 100 sheets of Campus Todai Series and Pre-Dotted Loose Leaf Paper. It also comes with Original Sticky Note set and 180 sheets (10 colors x 18) of colored index paper in the same pack. CONVENIENT: These campus smart ring binders are slim, non-bulky and portable. The wide gap of the smart ring enables the binder to open properly without needing to hold it and the loose-leaves can be taken in or out easily. The compact and convenient design of this binder makes it easier for your daily use and the reversible cover makes it suitable for use when you're standing or in a limited space. LOOSE LEAF PAPER: Campus Smart Ring Binder comes with pre-dotted loose-leaf paper of B5 (6.9' X 9.8') size with 26 rings. The sheets are ruled on both sides to provide plenty of writing space. The B5 size of the binder fits in any bag for any journey that you make.