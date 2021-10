Vintage Canadian flag dinosaur design idea for men, women, boys and girls. Get this proud canadian tee as a great gift for your mom, dad, husband, wife, besties, aunties and uncles. Check out this Canadian maple leaf dinosaur tee and make it a wonderful gift on birthday, Canada Day, mother's day, father's day and national holidays. Proud Canadian, Canuck will love this tee. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem