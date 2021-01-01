Costa Del Mar Canaveral 580G Polarized Sunglasses, Brushed Gray/Gray

Don’t miss a thing when you wear the Costa Del Mar® Canaveral 580G Polarized Sunglasses. These squared-off shades are built with ultra-strong Titanium front frames, ultralight Hydrolite nosepads and Beta-Titanium temples for natural spring flex action. The Canaveral sunglasses also feature temple sleeves that deliver comfort, while the polarized glass lenses reduce glare and protects against 100% of all UV rays. FEATURES: 580 Lightwave glass lenses offer superior clarity and are scratch-resistant Glass provides the best clarity in material Encapsulated mirrors are scratch-proof 20% thinner and 22% lighter than average polarized glass Polarized lenses protect against 100% of all UV rays Temple sleeves and Hydrolite® nosepads for added comfort Frame Fit: Large Fit Frame Width 138.2mm Bridge Width 16.0mm Includes a case, cleaning cloth and manufacturer’s lifetime warranty