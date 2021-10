Alighieri - Alighieri's Zodiac collection evokes a personal, talismanic mood with pieces such as this Cancer necklace, exclusive to MATCHESFASHION. It's made in London's famous Hatton Garden jewellery district from 24kt gold-plated bronze and features a hammered coin pendant with the star sign's signature crab motif - the creature is often seen as a symbol of honour, protection and the circle of life.