Cancer Crab Ruby & Diamond Constellation Signet Ring In 14k Yellow Gold Vermeil On Sterling Silver - 6 - Also in: 7, 9, 9.5, 6.5, 8, 8.5, 10, 5.5, 7.5, 5

Loyal to the core? Wear your Cancer Crab Constellation Signet Ring and never lose sight of how much you value family, friends, and personal connections. Born between June 21st and July 22nd, Cancers wear their hearts on their sleeves and are highly loyal. Their birthstones is Ruby. Crafted in 925 Sterling Silver, this signet ring features a single ruby gemstone (0.02 Carats) along with 0.03 carats of genuine, natural diamonds in collet prong and bezel settings. This ring is beautifully presented with the inspirational poem \'Cosmic\' written by the LMJ founder & CEO.