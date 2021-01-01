Cancer FREE- Colon Cancer Awareness Supporter Ribbon Tote Bag

Show your support to fights this disease and help to raise awareness with this awesome design. It is a strong motivation all of your friends & family. Perfect Colon Cancer product for spread awareness and keep showing love and support. This item you want to get for showing your support against Colon Cancer. Wear it for Colon Cancer awareness month and show your support for your loved ones fighting this disease. Let's come together to raise awareness and find a cure! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.