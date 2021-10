Lightweight midi dress with playful ruffles throughout and an asymmetrical hem. Hook-and-eye crewneck Short ruffle sleeves Slip-on styling Elasticized waistband Tiered skirt Handkerchief hem Lined Rayon Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 47.5" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size 4. Dress Collections - Contemporary Dresses > Shoshanna > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Shoshanna. Color: Yellow Multi. Size: 12.