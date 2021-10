Breezy organza sleeves and a subtle ruffle hem juxtapose the menswear-inspired silhouette of this crisp minidress. 34 1/2" length (size Medium) Front button closure Notched lapels Long sleeves with two-button cuffs Faux pockets Get the perfect fit-book an appointment with one of our alterations experts Lined, except sleeves 100% polyester Hand wash, line dry Imported Women's Clothing