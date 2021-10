Candy declares her love for flowers. She takes on a new flirtatious game, where sensuality is pushed to the fullest. The delicately sweet smell of Candy meets a new, refined bouquet of sparkling cedrat and blooming cosmos that intermingle with her elegant softness. Candy is blossoming.Notes:Sparkling Cedrat, Bouquet Of Cosmos, Benzoin, Caramel, White Musk.Style:Sensuous. Coquettish.