Candy Girl Lollipop Ice Cream Chef Batter Cake Baker Cupcake Tank Top

Cake baking top for cupcake and pastry baking lover with chef hat for baking chef. Grab your flour, eggs, butter, sugar and other ingredients and bake a delicious and yummy icing chocolate, mocha or vanilla moist cupcake. Great for pastry for lover. An exclusive baker design. It's a present for everyone, who loves to bake or work as a chef. This is a perfect design for bakers and desert lover. Funny gifts for baker and cooks who bake cupcake, cookie and other sweets or for cooking desserts chef. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem