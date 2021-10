Are you passionate jogger? Do you like to race with your dog? Then you do the Sport Canicross where you run over stick and stone with your dog. As an athlete, you prefer to do sports with your best friend your dog. This Canicross dog sports design is the perfect gift or gift idea for anyone who does fitness with their dog. Pull the Canircross belt, take the dog on the lead and off you go on the slopes. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem