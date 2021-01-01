Cannon Banana - Water Repellent - US 9 - Also in: US 8

Our most sustainable shoe yet. Made from banana fibers, beeswax & hevea milk. Introducing the CANNON BANANA made from sustainable banana fibers. All-natural fibers are extracted from banana plants without the use of chemicals, creating a durable and comfortable upper for your shoes. What\'s more? Harvesting the material contributes to reforestation and supports local farmers. We\'re using beeswax to add water repellency to our shoes, without chemicals. The wax adds the subtle off-white color and keeps your feet dry and comfortable. Milk? In shoes? Yep, we\'ve gone totally nuts. Milk from the Hévéa tree is collected by a small, harmless incision made in the bark of the tree. A natural rubber is extracted from the milk, and molded to form an insert that results in a softer, more comfortable, and sustainable sole for your shoe.