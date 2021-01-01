Cannon Knit M Charcoal - US 11 - Also in: US 9.5, US 7-8, US 9, US 8.5, US 11.5, US 10.5, US 9-10

The CANNON KNIT: knitted for comfort, eco for Mother Nature 100% vegan, ultra-light and comfy. Made from recycled and bio-based materials. Materials Features Care Production Upper made of 4 recycled plastic bottles. 100% natural cork, harvested algae foam and EVA make a perfect sustainable combo for a maximum of comfort. 20% recycled EVA and EVA brings lightness & cushioning while rubber reinforcements guarantee a maximum of durability. 100% organic cotton laces. These might be the lightest shoes you will ever own! One shoe weights less than 0,4 lbs! The knit construction brings comfort & breathability to a whole new level. Removable insole. Remove the insole. Machine wash cold. Tumble dry low. Handwash: use a wet cloth. Learn more Manufactured i n a top quality factory in Hanoi, Vietnam. BSCI certification in progress! Learn more