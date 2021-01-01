The Teravail Cannonball Tire is a gravel tire built to handle the rough days so you don't lose Performance on your race or recreational ride. It's tubeless ready (if you're into that) for extra durability. The center tread Features a diamond pattern that grips the trail without holding dirt and debris, and the side knobs give it the grippiest grip on corners. Its traction is balanced to decrease rolling resistance while its durable sidewall construction is strong to avoid tearing. Features of the Teravail Cannonball Tire - 700c Cannonball was designed to be a first-choice gravel racing tire Directional, tight-knit center tread efficiently sheds dirt and debris to decrease rolling resistance, while the side knobs provide effective cornering traction Designed and inspired by experiences seeking the ideal all-terrain, all-weather tread pattern for gravel and adventure cycling Tubeless ready for flat prevention, lower-pressure traction and comfort Ideal rim width is 23mm Durable casing protects against abrasion and sharp trail debris