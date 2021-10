I can't stay still, I have to play the Styrian. The fan design for the Styrian accordion. Suitable for accordion notes and Styrian accordion music. To every Styrian folk festival belongs the Styrian. Suitable super as a design at Christmas and birthday. Popular over the borders of Austria and Styria. At the next Styrian meeting you will be there with this Styrian design. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem