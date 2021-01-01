NYX Professional Makeup Can't Stop Won't Stop 24hr Full Coverage Liquid Foundation, Matte Finish, Waterproof, Light Ivory

Lightweight, waterproof and pigmented AF, NYX Professional Makeup Can't Stop Won't Stop Full Coverage Foundation hustles as hard as you do. This comfy liquid formula comes in 45 flattering tones that don't transfer. Every creamy shade glides on smooth, delivering matte coverage and color that stays true for up to 24 hours. Heat, humidity and water have nothing on this full coverage waterproof foundation. This little overachiever also works to control shine and mattify your complexion all-day long. But it doesn't stop there: this long-lasting foundation is non-comedogenic and suitable for normal, oily, combination, and sensitive skin types. Don't fret about acne scars, blemishes or other marks - Can't Stop Won't Stop is the best covering foundation that leaves skin looking naturally flawless. If you're looking for full coverage that's not too heavy or cakey, then this is the right foundation for you. Struggling with excess oil. This foundation for oily skin stops shine right in its tracks so you can go through your day worry. Featuring a vegan formula with no animal-derived ingredients or by-products, all NYX Professional Makeup products are proudly cruelty- and PETA certified.