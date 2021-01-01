Fear of God Canvas Espadrilles

Classic espadrille updated with sporty rubber sole and embossed logo at the vamp. Canvas upper Round toe Slip-on style Leather lining Rubber sole Made in Italy ABOUT THE BRAND Jerry Lorenzo launched Fear of God in 2012 with the mission to elevate streetwear. The designer often uses luxurious fabrics from Japan and Italy to create his collections, inspired by Los Angeles' skate culture. Today, Lorenzo's clothing and sneakers continue to bridge the traditions of artisanal menswear with our modern culture. Men's Shoes - Designer Shoes > Fear Of God > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Fear of God. Color: Latte. Size: 11.