details This item is final sale. This skirt is a statement. It's a lot of leather, but you can handle it. The fit is easy, with a drawstring waist and pockets. The world has seen enough sweatpants - not pointing fingers, we're guilty too - but we're so much better than that. This is a great start. sizing Sarah is wearing a size 4 in the Canvas Skirt. measurements for a size 4 (inches) - front length 33.25", low hip 38", waist 26"