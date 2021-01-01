COACH Canvas Pool Slide

Please Note: COACH items cannot be shipped to military addresses (APO or FPO) and addresses in Hawaii, the Virgin Islands, Guam or any other locations outside of the continental US. This sporty slide is crafted in Coach Signature canvas. A summer essential, the rubber sole offers great traction on city streets and poolside. Easy slip-on design. Mesh lining for breathability. Rubber footbed and outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 8 oz Product measurements were taken using size 11, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.