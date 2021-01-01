Canvas Unisex Jersey Crew Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt (Heather Green) - XL - Also in: L, S, M, 2XL

Ribbed neckline. - Shoulder to shoulder neck band. - Double needles stitched sleeve end and bottom hem. - Side seams. - Slim fit. - Weight: 145g/m². - Fabric: 100% ring-spun, combed Cotton, Heathers: 52% Airlume combed ring-spun Cotton, 48% Polyester, Athletic Heather: 90% Airlume combed ring-spun Cotton, 10% Polyester, Black Heather: 90% Airlume Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 10% polyester. - S (38: To Fit (ins)). - M (42: To Fit (ins)). - L (46: To Fit (ins)). - XL (50: To Fit (ins)). - 2XL (54: To Fit (ins)). - BELLA + CANVAS -An eclectic culture of color and style - Bella + Canvas styles are brilliantly hued, design driven and fashionably inspired for the modern day man and woman. - Gender: Men