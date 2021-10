A dazzling sequined lace overlay makes an illusion-neck cocktail dress sparkle. Delicate eyelash fringe dusts the scalloped hemline and neck of this cap-sleeve beauty. 39" length (size 8) Back zip closure Illusion jewel neck Short sleeves Get the perfect fit-book an appointment with one of our alterations experts Lined 80% polyester, 20% nylon Dry clean Imported Women's Clothing