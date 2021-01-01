Cape Verdean Accessories: Cabo Verde | Cape Verdean Flag Tote Bag

This epic tee resembles the colors of our cape verdean flag & a sense pride in our culture, no matter which Island you're from: Sao Vicente, Santo Antao, Sal, Boa Vista, Brava, Fogo, Sao Nicolau, Maio, Santiago, or Santa Luzia. The Cape Verdean Flag represents an International Race. Danca Kizomba! Eat Cachupa, Linguica, Gufong, Ponche, y Groc. Visit Mindelo! Celebrate cape verdean history, culture, & heritage. Ask About Me has cape verdean accessories & cape verde face masks. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.