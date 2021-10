Perfect gift or any occasion for men, women and children who love the outdoors, national parks, Capitol Reef National Park and the state of Utah National Parks! Rocks and canyons design The goal of The Outpost Project is to create artwork & design which celebrates all public lands in the United States and the roles of these places in inspiring us to visit and connect with the outdoors & our nation's natural resources and open spaces 8.5 oz, Classic fit, Twill-taped neck