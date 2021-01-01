Capri Jeans In Plus Size - Camille - 24W - Also in: 28W, 26W

In a chic warm-weather length with a little more coverage than shorts, NYDJ\'s Capri Jeans in Plus Size with Riveted Side Slits have a sleek fit designed to hit at the knee. Side hem slits accented by rivets add stylish edge and greater ease of movement to the classic silhouette. Making these capris extra comfortable, our soft Sure Stretch® denim provides unparalleled stretch that bounces back wear after wear. And making them extra flattering, our Lift Tuck® Technology uses a proprietary slimming panel with a patented criss-cross design to shape and support your curves. Finished with five-pocket styling, zip fly and button closure.