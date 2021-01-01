24 HOUR COMFORT Caprice Wide Width Leather Lace-Up Shoes BLACK 8

24 HOUR COMFORT Caprice women's wide width comfort shoe for a relaxed fit. This ladies' shoe features a 1" low heel, lace-up tie closure for all-day comfort while you're on the go, and it is made with a durable rubber materials outsole for maximum surface grip with leather upper for continuous breathability. **ATTENTION SHOPPERS** Find a large selection of Wide Width styles at our official retail website FAZPAZ . COM. Signup is Quick and Free, plus receive an instant $20 Gift Credit, Free Shipping and Exchanges, 365 Days Easy Returns, and Priority Delivery on all merchandise. **ABOUT COMPANY** Footwear International Corporation (FootwearUS), located in Fairfield NJ, began its manufacturing and wholesale operations in 1977 and has since continued to supply quality footwear at competitive prices to consumers located across the globe. Specializing in wide width shoes, our variety of trademark brands (24 Hour Comfort, Peerage, Fuzzy, and Floral) have become widely recognized for quality, fashion, comfort, and affordability.