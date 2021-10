Etched in brushed silver the constellation Capricorn graces this pendant necklace from Thai artisan Sarote Lochotinunt. Deneb Algedi and Dabih the brightest stars in Capricorn are both adorned with a sparkling white topaz. The pendant is centered on a waxed nylon cord.People born under the sign of Capricorn (December 23 - January 20) are considered to be responsible and patient with a need to be in control..925 Sterling silver