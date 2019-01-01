Citizen Captain America Marvel Mens Green Strap Watch Aw1367-05w, One Size

The first Avenger, the new Marvel Captain America watch by Citizen stands out from the rest with camo inspired styling and signature Captain America shield. Featured in a black ion-plated stainless steel case, double layered Cordura and polyurethane camouflage strap, black dial and date. Featuring our Eco-Drive technology - powered by light, any light. Never replace another watch battery. Â©2019 MARVELIncluded: 1 Watch(es)Features: Date FunctionBattery Type: Lithium CellsCharacter: Captain America, MarvelJewelry Closure: BucklePower Source: EcodriveWatch Movement: QuartzWater Resistance: 100mBand Color: GreenDial Color: BlackMetal Color: BlackCase Thickness: 12.2mmCase Width: 45mmWatch Band Length: 8 InchBand Content: NylonCase Materials: 100% Stainless SteelBand Width: 22mmCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported