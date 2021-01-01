adidas Captain Catcher's Combo Set, Medium, Black

Experience full protection and moisture-wicking comfort as you take your stance behind the dish with the 2021 adidas® Catcher’s Combo Set. This full catcher's set includes a hockey style helmet with climalite® venting technology, double-knee leg guards and a chest protector with for outstanding coverage and protection. Helmet Features: ABS plastic shell offers a durable first layer of defense against potential impact and abrasions Hockey-styled, streamlined mask design for increased visibility climalite® Technology sweeps moisture away from your skin to keep you dry Meets NOCSAE® Standards Sizing: Small & Medium: 6-1/4’’ – 7’’ Chest Protector Features: Durable, flexible padding resists wear and tear Detachable shoulder pad for customizable wear Adjustable back strap with buckle closure Meets NOCSAE® Commotio Cordis Standards Sizing: Small: 12’’ | Medium: 14’’ Leg Guard Features: Double knee cap design for increased protection and durability Adjustable leg straps offer a secure fit Sizing: Small: 12’’ | Medium: 14’’