What It Is: A pH-balancing gentle face cleanser that removes makeup, residue, and pollution-leaving skin more hydrated and supple looking. The result of 20 years of stem cell research, this cleanser combines science with the floral power of Dior's signature Longoza to visibly plump, soften and add radiance to the look of skin. What It'S For: Normal, Dry, Combination and Oily Skin Key Ingredients: Skin Renewing Longoza Flower: Renowned for exceptional age-defying effectiveness. Glycerin: a natura