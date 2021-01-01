Car Coat - Grey - XL - Also in: S, L, XS, M

9114 is our reinterpretation of the classic car coat. Mid-thigh length and light Primaloft® fill give the coat all-weather durability while the inner removable sling allows you to shed the weight should the weather improve. Water Resistant Stretch Fabric Interior Quilting Knit Storm Cuffs 2 Interior Pockets Stow-able Jacquard Cross Body Strap Brushed Microfiber Lined Pockets Bungee Cord Lock Bottom Adjusters Internal Stash Pocket Removable Velcro Wristband at Back Shell: Stretch Nylon Content: 84% Nylon, 16% Elastane Fill: Primaloft® Water Resistant Eco-friendly; Made From Recycled Plastic Model is 6'1", 168lbs. and wears a size Medium