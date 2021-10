If this shirt is still clean, I have not yet been in the workshop today. Fun gift idea for all car mechanics in your workshop or screws of cars, lorries or motorcycles. Cool mechatronics design for mechatronics who love to practice their profession. Show how proud you are of your job and that you are humour with this funny saying. Funny saying for all motorcycle drivers, truck drivers, car screwdrivers Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem