love diy car valeting? run professional car valeting service? get this tshirt to show off your skill. Great gift for car wash and car valeter, valet expert and car enthusiast Get this gift along with supplies including soap, wax, tire shine, mitt, applicator, trim restorer,alloy wheel rim polisher, buffer, compound, microfiber cleaning cloth towels, leather repair kit, conditioner and cleaner. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem