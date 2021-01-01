Tularosa Cara Sequin Pant in Metallic Gold. - size XS (also in M) Tularosa Cara Sequin Pant in Metallic Gold. - size XS (also in M) Keep the party going in the Cara Pants by Tularosa. Rendered in luxurious sequins that shimmer all night long, this eye-catching piece brings a glam finish to your afterhours look.. Self & Lining: 100% poly. Hand wash cold. Allover sequin embellishment. Elasticized waist and cuffs. Side slant pockets. 17 at the knee narrows to 10 at the leg opening. Imported. TULA-WP58. TRPA593QS 17. Tularosa, the new LA-based label, is a refined vintage-inspired collection of romantic dresses, textural jackets, and embroidered tops designed for the wild at heart.