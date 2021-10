Tired of starving yourself to lose weight? Counting calories or points daily driving you over the edge? Give Carb Cycling a chance, you can return to a relatively normal diet and still lose fat and improve your overall fitness. Open up this book and learn what Carb Cycling is and gain insight into the types of foods you should be eating and avoiding to improve your health and reduce your body weight and fat.The book includes a sampling of recipes and a 24 week diet journal.