Carbon Fiber Skin for Apple Airpods Pro - Army Star Textured Carbon Fiber Finish Easy to Apply, Remove, and Change Styles Made in The USA

Set the trend: Show off your own unique style with for your Apple AirPods Pro! Don't like the Eyes and Teeth design? We have hundreds of designs to choose from, so your Apple AirPods Pro will be as unique as you are! Device not included - This product is a skin/decal/sticker - This product is not made from rubber, silicone or plastic - This product is not a HARD CASE. Goes ON AND COMES OFF EASY: Apply your vinyl decal easily & with precision on your Apple AirPods Pro thanks to a patented low grip air release adhesive that's built to last but removes easily and leaves no sticky residue when you're ready to switch to a different design!