The MSR Carbon Reflex 3 Fast and Light Body is a minimalist option for your Carbon Reflex 3 Tent. Just bring this body, along with the rainfly and poles to the tent you already have. You'll get more protection with its bathtub-style floor from wind and rain than you would when just using a footprint. Pack like, but still shelter and sleep soundly. Please note this page is offering the Fast and Light Body ONLY. Tent poles and fly Are NOT INCLUDED with a Fast and Light Body. This is designed specifically to be used with a coordinating MSR tent setup as a bathtub-style floor, or as a lighter weight alternative to a full tent body for minimalist and ultralight backpackers. Features of the MSR Carbon Reflex 3 Fast and Light Body This is a fast and light body only Use in place of tent body to reduce pack weight More weather protection than a footprint Guards against side wind and rain splatter Poles and fly NOT included. This Fast & Light Body is designed to be used with your current Carbon Reflex setup