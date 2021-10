Christian Louboutin - Christian Louboutin's light brown Cardaboot boots are defined by impeccably stitched panels which capture the label's 29 years of impeccable craftsmanship. They're made in Italy to a slim, squared-toe silhouette punctuated with a silver spike at the cuff and have a signature red painted leather sole. Wear them to complement knitwear, shirting and tailoring alike.