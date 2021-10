A cozy cardi that will become your winter weather bff. Made from a luxe blend of cashmere and cotton, this cardigan has a boxy fit and high v-neck so you can wear on its own or layer over our favorite bra top sweater. Featuring a five-button full front closure and a rib-knit hem and sleeves. A luxe look with leather leggings and your favorite heels. Available in grey and pink.