Luca + Danni Cardinal 3-piece Stack Bracelet Set Never let a good omen fly under the radar. A Cardinal medallion nests with a red crystal Dylan bangle and a white simulated pearl bangle, reminding you to keep a lookout for these messengers from above. S/M approx. 6-1/2"L x 1/8"W; fits 5-1/2" to 6-1/4" wrist M/L approx. 7-1/2"L x 1/8"W' fits 6-1/4" to 7-1/4" wrist Satin, oxidized finishes Hook closures (1) Cardinal bangle, (1) Simulated Pearl bangle, (1) Red Crystal bangle