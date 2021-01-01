Careful or You'll End Up in My Screenplay Funny Screenwriter Tote Bag

This funny design is perfect for a screenwriter or anyone who writes screenplays for movies, film or television shows. The design features a funny saying and typewriter graphic. Grab one for men or women who love screenwriting. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.