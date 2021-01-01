Carhartt Men's Flip It Mitten Gloves, Large, Camo

Keep your hands warm but versatile for use with the Flip It Mitten Gloves. These fleece open finger gloves feature flip mitt construction with a magnetic fold back so you can cover your fingers or keep the mitt out of the way when you’re working. A polyurethane palm and thumb add durability and the elastic wrist provides for a comfortable fit. You’ll be ready for all situations with the Carhartt® Men’s Flip It Mitten Gloves. FEATURES: Fleece glomitt Flip mitt construction with magnetic fold back attachment Open fingers Polyurethane reinforced palm and thumb Elastic wrist Lycra® binding hem Fleece shell Style: A557