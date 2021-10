Just BEE Queen Carina Maxi Skirt in Cream. - size S (also in M, XS) Just BEE Queen Carina Maxi Skirt in Cream. - size S (also in M, XS) 55% linen 45% rayon. Unlined. Hidden back zipper closure. Asymmetrical hem. Item not sold as a set. Waist to shortest hem measures approx 43 and to longest hem approx 53 in length. Made in USA. JBEE-WQ10. CAR001.