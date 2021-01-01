Carissa Blazer in Good Wool

Our Carissa blazer is a two-button silhouette featuring structured shoulders and a darted front for a refined fit. Designed in a slim silhouette, this jacket is detailed with notch lapels, flap pockets, buttoned cuffs, and finished with a soft cupro lining woven with waste cotton fibers. It's tailored in our signature stretch Good Wool. We are committed to making a positive impact on the people who wear our clothes, our industry, and our planet, beginning with our Good fabrics. Our Good Wool is premium merino wool that is fully traceable to the farm. Sourced from the Beaufront farm in Tasmania and woven by an eco-conscious mill in Italy, this is wool that is consciously manufactured from start to finish.