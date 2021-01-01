PISTOLA Carlen Mock Neck Sweater in Green. - size L (also in XS) PISTOLA Carlen Mock Neck Sweater in Green. - size L (also in XS) 64% acrylic 13% poly 9% nylon 8% alpaca 4% wool 2% spandex. Made in China. Machine wash. Fuzzy knit fabric. Ribbed edges. PSTL-WK34. P2025HAW-LMG. PISTOLA is a premium denim label offering contemporary ready-to-wear collections designed with the modern woman's independent spirit in mind. Founded in 2013 by industry veteran Grace Na, Pistola skillfully blends expert cuts with a streetwise sensibility. Designed in California, PISTOLA garment is meticulously crafted, elevating everyday material with precise fits and utilitarian style edge, to give women thoughtfully designed classics as wardrobe essentials to live in. PISTOLA stands by the guiding principle that high-quality denim is for everyone, forever.