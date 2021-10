A sheath dress with all the right angles. We took the structured sheath and added all sorts of asymmetrical details that give it a whole new flair. The angled neckline frames the collarbone, while the small tab sleeves add a modern, architectural element. And that diagonal seam along the skirt? Not only is it endlessly flattering, but it also acts as a vent for ease of movement. Add in our beloved Japanese stretch suiting fabric and it's the sheath you've been waiting for. Made in NYC.