V. Chapman Carlotta Mini Skirt in White. - size 4 (also in 6) 55% linen 42% rayon 3% spandex. Made in China. Dry clean only. Unlined. Hidden side zipper closure. Floral lace trim detail. Mid-weight linen fabricItem not sold as a set. Skirt measures approx 17 in length. VCHP-WQ4. CARLOTTA. V. Chapman is a Los Angeles based womenswear brand founded by Victoria Salisbury in 2018. The name V. Chapman combines her first initial and her grandmother's maiden name. It was important to Victoria to continue her grandmother's heritage and creativity of her family in her brand. Victoria was born and raised in Rolling Hills, California, surrounded by art and design influences from her parents. Taught to sew by her mother at an early age, Victoria has always loved creating dresses, especially those for special occasions. Her main goal while creating V. Chapman was to make unique pieces for the magical moments in your life. She wanted to give detail, structure, and femininity at an attainable price. She creates pieces that are reminiscent of the past with modern touches. Put on your V. Chapman dress and picture yourself in an English garden, having tea and cake with your friends, ready to continue into the evening with dancing and laughter until sunrise. That is where she hopes her designs will take you.