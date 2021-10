If you only drink Carlsbad mineral water, this might just be the best 760 San Diego gift for you. If you're a So Cal & Carlsbad resident or vacation at the beach in Carlsbad, this is the perfect home town gift for you. Life is super rad in Cbad! The Cbad Carlsbad California So Cal San Diego 760 Home T-Shirt is perfect for anyone born & raised in Carlsbad, CA or anyone who loves to vacation in North County San Diego at the beach! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem