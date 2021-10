Updated in a faded black-grey wash, our must-have Carly Jean features a high-rise silhouette that is fitted through the hips and thighs with a skinny flare leg. Frayed hems complete this style with a casual-cool finish. We use the highest quality stretch denim, which means our jeans have the most flattering fit and a quick recovery. FIND YOUR FIT Not sure of your fit? Check out our Fit Guide to explore our rises and hero styles.