If you love a good riding boot, then you'll love the Carly boot by Journee Collection. This boot has such a different look to it with the zig zag lace detail. It's so quirky and can easily spice up any winter outfit. This boot also features an almond toe shape and a distressed coloring. Sizing: True to size. . Round toe. Inner zip closure. Back lace-up detail. Approx. 1.5" heel height. Approx. 14" shaft height, 15.5" opening circumference. Imported Faux Leather upper, Man-made sole