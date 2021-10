Japanese wave, Great Wave off Kanagawa style art & purple milkyway geometric origami killer whale. Perfect for fishing, fisherman, captain, sailor, etc Californian pride, PNW coast galaxy origami & Japanese paint artwork style. Ocean wildlife conservation, Carmel-by-the-Sea, California This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.